K’taka wildlife lovers upset over elephant’s death in capturing operation

Animal lovers and wild activists have raised concerns over the death of a wild elephant during a capture operation near Kushalnagar in Madikeri district of the state.



The incident had taken place near the Meenukolli Forest area at Attur-Nallur village on Friday. The elephant was 20-year-old and locals, animal lovers have vented out their ire on the handling of the operation by the authorities.

After being shot with anaesthesia, the elephant started running amok in the coffee plantation and fell to its death on a cement floor from 35 feet above.

The authorities have confirmed that the elephant died of internal injuries. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem. The higher officials have rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection.

Though the elephant destroyed crops and farms, the locals objected to its death while capturing. The forest department had taken up a special operation to capture elephants that strayed into residential areas and caused threat to life and property.

This elephant also caused much trouble to the people and the forest department had launched an operation to capture it. Three tamed elephants were used to carry out the operation with a team of experts.

As per the wild life activists, the elephant had died due to administration of a high dose of anesthetic drug. The animal lovers have raised concerns on social media and stated that elephants are being killed out of electrocution, by falling into pits. They have urged the forest department to ensure that no harm is caused while carrying out capture operations of wild animals.