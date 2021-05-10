Spread the love



















K’taka: Woman SI succumbs to Covid in line of duty



Vijayapura (Karnataka): A woman sub-inspector of police in Vijayapura, Sulochana Bhajantri, succumbed to Covid-19 in the line of duty on Monday.

She is one among 124 police personnel who succumbed to the deadly virus while on duty since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Condoling her death, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police, Anupam Agarwal, said that the deceased was posted at the Adarshnagar women’s police station in the district.

Mourning the demise of Corona warrior Sulochana, Karantaka DGP Praveen Sood tweeted, “She is one among 124 policemen who have lost their lives standing on the roads while requesting (read arguing) people to remain indoors.”