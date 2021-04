Spread the love



















K’taka Yakshagana Academy president Prof M A Hegde passes away

Bengaluru (UNI): Karnataka Yakshagana Academy president M A Hegde died here on Sunday. He was 73.

After complaining of breathing problem, he was immediately taken to the hospital but he

did not respond to the treatment.

He had written and performed in more than 15 Yakshagana Prasangas.