K’taka youth killing: Hindu activists gherao BJP leader’s car, raise anti-govt slogans

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka faced the heat of Hindu activists on Wednesday over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district. The protesters laid siege to the vehicle of BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and did not allow him to step down.

The angry activists even attempted to turn Kateel’s vehicle according to eyewitnesses. RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat was also booed and chided by the crowd, which also raised anti-BJP slogans.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mining and Coal, Pralhad Joshi stated on Wednesday in New Delhi that initial reports are suggesting the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) behind the murder. Media and social media reports also indicated their role, he added.

“The SDPI and PFI organisations are being supported in Kerala and in Karnataka also the opposition Congress party is supporting them. During his tenure as CM in Congress government, Siddaramaiah had withdrawn cases against the SDPI workers, thus encouraging their activities,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

“Our government will take up strict action and the culprits will be booked,” he added.

Praveen Kumar Nettaru’s wife Nutana has said that there are many innocents like her husband who should be protected. “No other person should meet the fate of my husband,” she said.

Authorities have clamped curfew orders in three taluks of Dakshina Kannada district. Police sources said that they have taken five suspects into their custody and are investigating the case.

Praveen Kumar Nettaru, 31, a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Sulia was hacked to death on Tuesday night. Two unknown bike-borne miscreants had attacked him with swords and fled the scene. Nettaru owned a chicken shop at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur.