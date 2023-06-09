K’taka youth kills granny, drives around the city with body in car

The Karnataka Police have cracked the murder case of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her grandson on charges of killing her. The probe revealed that the accused had kept the body in his car throughout the day of murder before disposing it of, police said on Friday.



The arrested grandson has been identified as 23-year-old Supreeth, a resident of Gayathripuram Layout in Mysuru. Sulochana (75) is the deceased elderly woman.

The police had found a dead body of an elderly woman on May 30 near Sagarakatte village in Mysuru taluk. The body was badly burnt and could not be identified. The police collected the hair samples and spectacle from the crime scene and had begun the investigation.

The investigation officers found similarities between the details of a missing case lodged in Nazarbad police station in Mysuru city where the grandson was the complainant.

The police got suspicious about the grandson during the questioning. After thorough grilling he confessed to the crime.

The accused told police that his grandmother often scolded him. On May 28, an argument erupted between the two. The accused assaulted his granny and smothered her to death with a pillow.

Later, he wrapped the dead body in a plastic cover and put it in a carton box. Supreeth had watched a Korean web series to know how a dead body should be disposed of. The accused drove the car to the KRS dam backwaters and set it on fire after dumping it in a ditch.

The accused had told the police that he had driven the car which had the dead body of his grandmother all day and even went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint in the same vehicle with the dead body inside.

