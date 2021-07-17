Spread the love



















K’taka:Many Lingayat MLAs eager to Join Cong – D K Shivakumar

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K

Shivakumar on Saturday said several MLAs and the workers belonging to Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress.

Addressing newspersons here at Kalaburagi airport on Saturday before leaving for Vijayapura district , Mr Shivakumar stated that former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset. The Congress too has a galaxy of leaders belonging to Lingayat community, he said.

Meanwhile , former minister and Senior Congress leader Mr M B Patil on Friday said Congress should take Lingayats into confidence before election and attempt to make them rally behind the party before the next Assembly election .

Lingayats is the one of the largest community in Karnataka and two national parties are trying to corner them before the elections .

“The Congress got such vehement support from Lingayats that the party went on to win 186 seats when Virendra Patil was the Chief Minister. But after that, we (Congress party) badly stumbled somewhere. Again, we are trying to get the lost image,” Mr Patil said.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...