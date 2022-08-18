K’taka’s Mudhol hounds join SPG squad for PM’s protection

Bagalkot: Mudhol hounds, Karnataka’s breed of indigenous dogs, have joined the Special Protection Group (SPG) squad which provides security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday.

A team of SPG comprising two doctors and soldiers visited the Canine Research and Information Center, (Mudhol hound), Timmapur, (CRIC) and took two male puppies from there on April 25. Mudhol hounds are the first ‘desi’ (indigenous) breed in PM Modi’s SPG squad.

The development came to light lately. Sources said that Dr B.N. Panchabuddhe and the trainers’ team had contacted Bagalkot district administration and the Superintendent of Police office from New Delhi after which the process was facilitated, sources said.

The two two-month-old puppies have already started training. First, they will undergo four months of training and later rigorous coaching will be given, sources stated.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the authorities had remained tight-lipped about it. PM Modi had discussed Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound breed of canines, which has an international reputation and recognition for their predatory skills as well as looks. He had stated that if this breed is reared at home there would be an encouragement to the Indian breed and it is necessary for building Atmanirbharta and self-reliant India.

The PM’s security team chose Mudhol hounds after considering the Rajapalayam dog breed from Tamil Nadu and Rampur greyhound from Uttar Pradesh.

Mudhol hound dogs have been used by predators since the times of kings. Lean and tall structured and tiny heads are the special characteristics of this breed. Predators preferred this breed for its capacity to run long distances without getting tired and special sniffing capacity.

These dogs grow up to 72 centimetres and weigh between 20 to 22 kilograms.

