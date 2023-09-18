K’taka’s water requirement include water needs of lakhs of Tamil speakers: BJP MP Lahar Singh

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging him to realise that Karnataka’s water requirements also include the water needs of lakhs of Tamil speakers who work and live in Karnataka.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the Cauvery dispute, the Rajya Sabha Member stated, “We live in a migrant society. People leaving their home states for employment is a trend that has picked up in the last couple of decades. Therefore, when we speak of water rights, we have to be more considerate keeping these migratory trends and reality in mind”.

Both the states understanding each other’s needs and crisis like brothers share whatever Limited water is available equitably, seems to be the best solution for this distress situation, he stated.

“Cauvery river water sharing dispute can be resolved by meeting of Karnataka and TN Chief Ministers instead of intervention by Centre or courts.

“I write this letter in the context of the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in a distress season.

“I am fully aware that my understanding of matters related to water management or water Treaty is very limited. But I have a small commonsensical viewpoint,” the letter read.

Tamil Nadu should realise that Karnataka is not holding back water deliberately. It is just that its reservoirs are empty and there is drought in early 70 per cent of the taluks in the state. Also, there is a drinking water crisis emerging,” his letter stated.

This can happen only if chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka meet and discuss the situation. More can be achieved by this meeting than by seeking the help of the central government or the courts.

“We should at least break the old cycle of seeing the sharing of Cauvery River water as a regional conflict and a major dispute. This conflicting approach has been prevalent for decades. It is best to view it as a humanitarian crisis to be addressed maturely by two state governments. There should be no scope for politics and rhetoric in this matter.

“I once again urge the two chief ministers to meet at the earliest and steer the discussion on this crisis created by mother nature in a different direction.” it added.

