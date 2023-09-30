Kudla Damsel Civil Engineer Er Jyothsna Amrith Recipient of Intl ‘ FIDIC Future Leaders Award 2023’

Kudla Damsel Civil Engineer Er Jyothsna Amrith Recipient of International FIDIC (The International Federation of Consulting Engineers (commonly known as FIDIC, an acronym for its French name Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils) is an international standards organization for construction technology and consulting engineering). Future Leaders Award 2023 during a ceremony held in Singapore.

Mangaluru: In March 2023, Team Mangalorean carried a report, where the Inspiring sisters Jyothsna Amrith and Disha Amrith of Mangaluru were adjudged as winners of the maiden “Woman of Substance” Award instituted by Mangaluru-based NGO, ‘ Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) for their exemplary achievements in their respective chosen fields of profession thus contributing to the society and inspiring the next generation. The award was announced on the eve of International Women’s Day.

While Jyothsna was in the news recently awarded Denmark’s Most Talented Young Counselor for her contribution to the field of public transport, especially the Railways Network, her sister Lt Cdr Disha Amrith made Mangaluru proud by Commanding the Indian Naval contingent at the Republic Day Parade. Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, led the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2023. Speaking to the media she had said that it was a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet. Jyothsna is the Project Manager of Track and Infrastructure at Atkins in Copenhagen-Denmark. Disha is posted at Andaman Nicobar Islands in the Aviation Wing of the Indian Navy and flies the Dorniers.

And now once again Ms Jyothsna Amrith, age 34, project manager, from Atkins in Copenhagen-Denmark, transitioned to Systra, Denmark and hailing from Mangaluru, has clinched the FIDIC Future Leaders Award, a global recognition, during a ceremony hosted in Singapore, recently. After completing her formative education at Canara Institutions in Mangaluru, she graduated as a civil engineer from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru. Her career commenced with Atkins India, as a graduate permanent way engineer, specializing in rail solutions. Jyothsna is the daughter of Amrith Kumar, former chairman of Bal Bhavan in Karnataka, and Ms Leela Amrith, a retired manager with Union Bank of India, (previously Corporation Bank).

Ms. JYOTHSNA AMRITH with her Parents Amrith Kumar (Dad) and Ms. Leela Amrith (Mom)

The FIDIC Future Leaders Awards acknowledge and promote the outstanding achievements of future leaders in the consulting engineering industry worldwide and also encourage the effective participation of future leaders in FIDIC. During the awards ceremony, the outgoing president of FIDIC Tony Barry said that the judges were unanimous in choosing a clear winner of this year’s award. “The judges were very impressed by Jyothsna’s well-written submission. She showed a real capacity to solve problems and demonstrated a wide range of work. There was a real commitment and passion to everything that she did and she showed consistently high scores in her submission. Its content showed that Jyothsna is a well-rounded person – with solid work in their communities, in FIDIC member associations, great leadership style, a real all-rounder and multidimensional” added Barry.

Barry further said, “Our winner demonstrated an extraordinary richness and intensity of activity spanning the technical and leadership roles that she has had. Identifying herself as a leader early on, she has taken opportunities to expand her leadership capabilities. The great talent for languages she has is also brilliant to see. Her study and track record are very, very impressive and there is no doubt that Ms Jyothsna Amrith is a very worthy winner of the 2023 FIDIC Future Leaders Award.”

Jyothna’s interest towards solving the problems of crammed cities has spurred exponentially. She earned a master’s degree in transport and business management from Imperial College London and University College London. Subsequently, she resumed her professional journey by rejoining Atkins, this time in Denmark, in 2019. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Jyothna said “Having been recognized with the Danish Young Advisor (FRI- The Danish Association of Consulting Engineers) Award earlier this year, I was nominated for the FIDIC International Future Leader Awards 2023. This recognition holds a special place in my heart as it commemorates not only my professional journey but also underscores my distinctive global perspective in diverse countries”

“Having begun my career in India, I have worked in the UK and Denmark. My recent years in Norway have further enriched my understanding of global engineering practices.

Amrith said: “I am honoured to win the FIDIC Future Leaders Award for 2023. My journey has taken me across incredible countries. I was born in the vibrant and diverse nation of India and had the privilege of being employed in the UK and then Denmark, a country known for its innovation and sustainable practices. This contribution has been instrumental in the success of the Bybanen project, recognized as Norway’s inaugural public transport system to employ inclusive design principles at all levels. The last few years in Norway have also enriched my understanding of global engineering practices and the importance of cultural diversity in the field” added Jyothsna

She further said, “: “After 13 rewarding years at several Atkins offices, we now transition to SYSTRA in Denmark and I’m eager to be part of this new chapter in our journey. This award serves as a reminder of the incredible journey so far and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. I’m deeply honoured and excited to continue my contributions to the world of engineering and infrastructure. For my achievements, my parents have been our greatest cheerleaders and have been inspiring and supportive, especially in a field where female representation is comparatively limited.

File Photo: Sisters Ms Jyothsna Amrith (Left) & Ms Disha Amrith Recipient Of The ‘Woman Of Substance” Award By ‘The Centre For Integrated Learning (CIL)’Mangaluru in March 2023

Jyothsna is probably the first Indian woman to attain this accolade. She is a Chartered Engineer from the Engineering Council UK and a member of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation, UK. Jyothsna’s specialized focus lies in the transportation sector, particularly railways, where she has played pivotal roles in several major international projects, including Bybanen in Bergen, Norway; Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit in Indonesia; and the Great Western Electrification project, Midland Main Lines in the United Kingdom. She emphasized the significance of her role in developing track solutions that prioritize passenger comfort, operational stability, and sustainability.

Team Mangalorean extends hearty congratulations to Ms. JYOTHSNA AMRITH, for her achievements and for clinching the FIDIC Future Leaders Award 2023

