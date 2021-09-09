Spread the love



















Kudla Hindus Gearing Up for the Big Feast ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ amidst pandemic

Mangaluru: It’s ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’, and the City is gearing up with excitement, with devotees thronged at shops and markets buying Lord Ganesh idols, flowers, vegetables and whatnot, that is required to celebrate the great feast. Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Karnataka is different from other regions as the festival is preceded by the Swarna Gouri Vratam or Gouri Habba and therefore the Chaturthi festival is also known as Ganesh Gouri Festival.

Yes, Ganesh Chaturthi is back, and with it the most lovable deity of contemporary Hinduism, larger and more beautiful year after year. The city will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a subdued manner this year like last year. The festival, celebrated with much fervour and joy here, usually witnesses large processions and crowds. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the state government restricting the festival just to rituals, the celebrations will be low key this year as well. Shops ( some makeshift shops, just for the occasion) are flooded with colourful Ganesh idols in different sizes and lots and lots of colourful glittering decorative items, tempting the devotees to buy them. Flower vendors have set up their business on the footpaths and at busy junctions.

Kudla is wearing a festive look with devotees flocking in from different parts of the Coastal City to pick up their favourite Ganesha idol. Prices on most idols have gone up due to the rise in the cost of clay, and also that clay is not easily available. Inflation has not dimmed the locals – People never care for the price, since they have to celebrate their favourite feast, no matter what the circumstances are. Idols made of Plaster of Paris are also a big hit since they are a bit cheaper than clay made idols- even though they are prohibited by the State Pollution Board-but beware, The Pollution Board Officials are keeping an eye on you- and will seize POP Ganesha’s?

The main street during the time of “Ganesh Chaturthi’ – The Car street is buzzing with excitement and activities. Street vendors were busy making a few bucks here and there, either selling idols, flowers, moode leaves, sugar cane, vegetables etc; etc; Both the street vendors and shop owners are glad the demand has been good so far. Car Street flower market was booming with business, so also the vendors on the streets and by-lanes. An early morning rush was seen near Clock Tower, where street vendors from Bagalkot, Hassan, and other North Karnataka were making brisk sales on flowers.

Due to the pandemic, even celebrations at home will be a subdued affair. Atul Kamath of Urwa said, “We have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the past 52 years at home. All our friends and extended families would join us for a day of celebrations. However, due to Covid-19, only our family members will take part in the festivities this year, like last year,”. In Dakshina Kannada where Ganeshotsava is celebrated with pomp, the pandemic has been a damper. The Dakshina Kannada district administration had directed organisers to hold Ganeshotsava symbolically.

Loads of flower arrived from Hassan, Chitradurga, Bengaluru, Mysuru & other places by Bus

There is no permission for pandals at public places and celebrations are only allowed inside temples, halls and homes, with a limited number of devotees. Only a few people have planned to have public Ganeshotsava celebrations, and one among them will be at Sanghaniketan, which has been conducting the event for the last 75 years. Apart from it, a few bhajan mandals and others have planned for public Ganeshotsava celebrations. Meanwhile, markets are flooded with vegetables and flowers that are a must during Ganesh Chaturthi.

All obstacles, whatever they may be, are rooted out by worshipping Ganesha, and it is the blessing necessary to any society. Ganesha derives all his qualities from the elephant. The elephant is huge and strong yet gentle, qualities of Ganesha. The elephant is known to be wise: Ganesha symbolizes wisdom and knowledge- and that’s exactly what this Feast stands for.

So, although there is a surge in prices of Lord idols, flowers, and vegetables, the celebration mood is still buried deep in the heart of the devotees, who are all excited to celebrate the big feast. The weather has been perfect for all the shopping spree, unlike last year it rained heavily. So while Hindus are getting ready to chant,” Ganapathi Bappa Morya”, Team Mangalorean would like to wish our beloved Hindu readers a Happy and Fun-Filled “Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Like this: Like Loading...