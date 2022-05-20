Kudla Origin Ms S Nayak Appointed to L-L Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission in Texas

Kudla Origin Ms SUMANA NAYAK Appointed to Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission in Andrews, Texas-USA. The appointment was made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Mangaluru: Yet another proud moment for Mangaloreans that a daughter of this soil Ms SUMANA NAYAK has been appointed to Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission in Andrews, Texas-USA, by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, for terms set to expire on 1 September 2027. The Governor also reappointed Linda Morris. Pursuant to an interstate compact with Vermont and in accordance with relevant federal and state laws, the Compact Commission oversees and provides for the efficient management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste while working to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and the environment.

Ms Sumana Nayak of Andrews, Texas is the CEO of Dr Satish Nayak, MD, PA Healthcare Clinic and Skin Appeal Medical Spa. She volunteers with the Andrews Women’s Division, the Medical Center Foundation in Odessa, and the Conaway Archive and Exhibit at the Angelo State University Mayer Museum in San Angelo. Nayak graduated from St. Ann’s High School in Mangaluru, and then completed her pre-university courses from St. Agnes College, Mangaluru and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Besant Women’s College, Mangaluru. Nayak also received a Diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology in Computer Science.

Left to right; Mr Shaswath Nayak (Son), Dr Sathish Nayak (Husband) , Texas Governor Greg Abott , Mrs Abott (Governor’s Wife) , Mrs Sumana Nayak & Dr Shashank Nayak (Son)

Mrs Sumana Nayak is daughter of Late Maroor Padmanabha Pai , Co founder Maroor Group. She is the sister of Shashidar Pai Maroor (Present) and Rammohan Pai Maroor (Former) President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru. Shashidar Pai Maroor speaking to Team Mangalorean said “The family is very excited with this news and we are all proud of her achievement, since she has worked very hard to reach here. My sister married Dr Sathish Nayak when he was doing his MD in KMC”.

It should be also noted that Ms Sumana Nayak’s husband, Dr Sathish Nayak was one among six appointed to the Texas Medical Board by Texas governor Greg Abbott, for terms set to expire on April 13, 2025. The board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas. Dr Sathish is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Medicine, Texas Association of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association. He served as the vice-president of the Yeriwah Mega Foundation and is a trustee for the Hindu Association of West Texas.

Ms Sumana Nayak, seen with her Husband Dr Sathish and Texas Governor Abott

Nayak received a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Karnataka University. He is an MD in obstetrics & gynaecology from Mangalore University (Kasturba Medical College) and doctor of medicine in family medicine from Westchester County Medical Centre, and a doctor of medicine in transitional medicine from the University of Maryland. He has been practising in Andrews, Texas, a small rural community of 18,000 people, for l7 years. He has previously practised in Carthage, Illinois, another rural community of 3,000 people, for five years. He had done his schooling in Bishop Cotton Boys School, Bengaluru, and St Paul’s School, Belagavi, and PU from St Joseph’s College of Arts and Science College, Bengaluru.

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt congratulations to Ms Sumana Nayak on her Achievement.