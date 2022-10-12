‘KUDLA RUN’– an Awareness Run for Cardiac Health by A J Hospital & Research Centre

Mangaluru: On the Occasion of World Heart Day 2022, A.J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru is organising ‘Kudla Run’ an awareness run for cardiac health on Sunday, 16th October 2022. This event will be attended by the Staff, students and faculty of our institution along with the general public. Eminent politicians, Philanthropists and celebrities are also participating in this program.

All are requested to assemble at 6:00AM in A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Kuntikhan, Mangaluru. All participants will receive a T-Shirt and certificate. Winners will receive exciting prizes. Refreshments will be served after the event

