Kudla Youth Sukeerth Kulal & Pratheek Surathkal-the FIRST Ever Pro-Am Kickboxing Champs of India

Spread the love



















Kudla Youth Sukeerth Kulal & Pratheek Surathkal are the FIRST Ever Pro-Am Kickboxing Champs of India in Light Heavyweight and Featherweight Champions respectively organized by Fraggingmonk Promotions in Bengaluru



Mangaluru: Addressing the media p[ersons during a press meet held at Press Club, Mangaluru, Manish Acharya -the Co-Founder of the Monkey Mayhem Fight Club in Mangaluru said “Sukeerth Kulal & Pratheek Surathkal of Mangaluru have become the FIRST EVER Light Heavyweight and Featherweight Champions respectively in the World Kickboxing Network(WKN) India Pro-AM National Title Championships organized by Fraggingmonk Promotions at Bangalore on September 4th, 2021. Both fighters represented Mangaluru’s top combat sports academy Monkey Mayhem Fight Club under Coach Nithesh Chandra Kumar in this “National Level Pro-am Kickboxing Championship” after winning the qualifier bouts which was held in May, 2021 at Bengaluru”

Sukeerth Kulal (Left) & Pratheek Surathkal

“Regarding Kickboxing, it is a group of stand-up combat sports based on kicking and punching, historically developed from karate mixed with boxing. Kickboxing is practiced for self- defence, general fitness, or as a combat sport. Kickboxing developed through a combination of Muay Thai and influence of other martial arts. It was aided in its rise when Bruce Lee exploded onto the big screen. The sport of Kickboxing is growing rapidly in India since it has received full recognition as an Olympic sport by the International Olympic Committee(IOC) along with Muay Thai and Sambo” added Acharya..





L-R : Abdul R Sharhan, Sukeerth Kulal, Manish Acharya, Pratheek Surathkal, and Ms Anwitha Alva

He further said, “World Kickboxing Network®, established in 1994, is the world’s leading governing body for all disciplines of kickboxing. The WKN includes Full Contact, Kickboxing, Oriental rules and Muay Thai. WKN INDIA led by Vaibhav Shetty, organized pro-am low kick rules championships and crowned its first ever set of champions on 4th September, 2021 at Bengaluru”.

Sukeerth Kulal is the son of K Umanath Moolya Kodical, a Retd. Canara Bank Employee and Mrs. Yashodha, a housewife hailing from Thokur Jokatte, Mangaluru; and Pratheek Surathkal is the son of Laxminarayana Surathkaland Mrs. Kavitha Laxmi hailing from Hoige Bazaar, Mangaluru. Abdul R Sharhan and Ibrahim Tauseef Ahmed of Monkey Mayhem Fight Club were also present during the press meet.

Like this: Like Loading...