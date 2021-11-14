Kudla’s Basketball Player Shashank J Rai Representing Indian Men’s Basketball Team in SABC, Dhaka

Spread the love



















Kudla’s Basketball Player, and member of Mangalore Basketball Club, Shashank Jayashankar Rai Representing Indian Senior Men’s Basketball Team in the South Asian Basketball Championship to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 15-20 November 2021 in Dhaka

Mangaluru: Mangaloreans should be proud to note that a homegrown boy is the FIRST Mangalorean to be selected to play for Indian Men’s Basketball Team in an International Basketball championship. Kudos to Shashank J Rai who will be representing the Indian Senior Men’s Basketball Team in the South Asian Basketball Championship to be held at Dhaka, Bangladesh from 15-20 November 2021.

An alumnus of St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru, where he completed his SSLC, Shashank Rai later did his graduation in JPR College of Engineering, Chennai, and Post Graduation in MBA from SRM College, Chennai. And presently employed with Karnataka state Forest Department in Mangaluru. Born in Mangaluru, Shashank is the son of Jayashanker Rai, who is a General Manager at MCF, mangaluru, and Mrs Babitha Rai, a homemaker.

Shashank is a Member and player of Mangalore Basketball Club, Mangaluru, and is trained under the Club President Naveen Shetty and Head Coach Aditya Mahale. Looking back at his achievements, Shashank was selected to represent the Indian Franchise in FIBA World 3×3 Basketball League; he was part of the Mangalore Basketball Club team, which has been securing 3rd place in the Karnataka State Basketball ‘A’ Division League for the past 2 consecutive years; He represented Mangalore Basketball Club in the Karnataka State Basketball Team over 10 times.

Shashank seen with Head Coach of MBC- Aditya Mahale

Shashank J Rai seen with Naveen Shetty-President of MBC

Speaking about the proud achievement of Shashank, the President of Mangalore Basketball Club Navven Shetty said, “I am proud of Shashank who has created history by becoming the first basketball men player from an undivided district to represent India in the Basketball Championship. Earlier Ms Asha Hegde from the district had represented India in 2006 Commonwealth games, at Australia in basketball. Shashank’s achievement is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Mangalore Basketball Club, having added a feather in our cap. I on behalf of our Club wish him all success in the forthcoming Basketball Championship at Dhaka, Bangladesh”.

Team Mangalorean also wishes Shashank J Shetty all success in the forthcoming Asian Basketball championship, and may he return back to Mangaluru with good news of having Won the Championship. Success Galore!

Like this: Like Loading...