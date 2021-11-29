Kudla’s Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty in Kudla to Promote His Son’s Debut Film ‘TADAP’

Mangaluru: Kudla based Bollywood actor Suniel shetty was in Mangaluru to promote his son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Milan Luthria directorial ‘TADAP’. Addressing the media persons in Tulu Suniel Shetty said, “It is always nice to be in my hometown where I can meet my relatives and friends, visit temples, scenic places and savour authentic Kudla cuisine. I am here to promote my son’s Hindi movie, and I hope filmgoers will support the film like you all supported me all the time. The movie which will be released on 3 December 2021 has a strong storyline and will be released worldwide. I am confident that my son’s film will be successful since he has the blessing of Tulunadu deities”.

“I have been visiting my hometown, and also visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Bappanadu and seeking blessings of Goddess Durgaparameshwari. Though Tadap starring Ahan Shetty was ready a year ago, but due to pandemic the release date was delayed. People will like this movie on the big screen, which has an intense love story. Delayed by a year, Sajid Nadiadwala was keen on releasing the film on the silver screen and hence, it is scheduled for worldwide release on December 3. Large screens are like a joint family. Such entertaining films should be seen on large screens. I am confident of the support from the people for the film.” added Shetty.

Expressing happiness over being in his native place, Mangaluru, the actor said that it was the love of people from the region and the blessings of deities that helped him succeed in Bollywood. “I seek the same support for my son, who has done well in his debut film,” he said and added that Ahan Shetty is among the new age actors who work a lot on acting that the scripts demand. “It took 25 years for me to understand a character but Ahan has done a good job in understanding his character in the film, which is praiseworthy. It feels good that our family is into the film industry. We enjoy and discuss our work which is a good thing,” said Suneil Shetty.

Also speaking, Ahan Shetty said that though he generally discusses work with his father, the latter has given him the freedom to do tasks that he enjoys. “Tadap was my choice. I have enjoyed the making of it,” he said and added that his father has allowed him space to learn from his mistakes. Asked about any further sequels of his hit-film Hera Pheri, Suniel Shetty said that his son and the sons of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will do the sequels in which he could be seen in the role of a father.

‘Tadap’ is a romantic action drama film starring debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced under the banner Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studio.