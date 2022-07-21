Kudla’s Child Prodigy Pranvi Akshay Awarded ‘Proud Kannadiga’ by Hallmark Group



Mangaluru: Kudla aka Mangaluru’s Child Prodigy, toddler Pranvi Akshay awarded “Proud Kannadiga” award in the season II by the founder Shashikumar Naidu, Hallmark Groups. To add more, B. M. Harish, President of the Kannada Film Chamber has recognised her as a Child Artist and felicitated her with the “Proud Kannadiga” award.

A Nursery Kid of Mount Carmel Central School, Mary Hill, Mangaluru, Pranvi has been recognized for her “incredible memory power” by the Jockey Book of World Record and as “an extraordinary power grasping genius kid” by the Kalams World Record. As a toddler of one and half years, Pranvi has shaped a new record which goes as follows:

 Recognition and recital of numbers 1 to 10 in three different languages. – English, Hindi and Kannada.

 Recitation of rhymes one in kannada and three in English.

 Recognizing the parts of the body

 Singing of the National Anthem.

 Recognizing the National Symbols(national song, animal, bird, flower, river, sport, fruit and the colours of the national flag)

 Memorising the days of the week in English and Kannada language.

 Reciting the Kannada letters of the alphabet and the vowels.

 Reciting the English letters of the alphabet.

 Identifying 12 different shapes.

 Identifying 10 colours.

 Chanting of 2 shlokas.

She has also participated and has been awarded accolades twice her age in Fancy dress competitions, Mono acting and singing at the State, National and International level. Celebrity Pranvi hails from Derebail, Mangaluru and is the proud daughter of Mrs Anupama V.J and Akshay J, who is serving the Indian Army.

Her School is indeed proud of this child prodigy. The school management, staff, students and parents congratulate Pranvi for her astounding abilities and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.