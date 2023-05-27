Kudla’s Ms Yashasvini Devadiga Bags ‘Miss Teen India 2023 Super Globe’ 1st Runner-Up Title

Mangaluru: Young promising model Kudla’s Ms Yashasvini Devadiga currently pursuing her 2nd PUC in Govinda Dasa Pre- University College, Surathkal, and daughter of Devdas Kulai and Mrs Meenakshi Devdas. has won ‘MISS TEEN INDIA 2023 SUPER GLOBE’ First Runner-Up on Sunday, 21 May 2023 held at Technology Hub, Hyderabad. She also received the subtitle ‘Face of Karnataka 2023’. Earlier, she had also won the title ‘Miss Teen Mangaluru 2023’ first runner-up organised by N B Group. Now, Yashasvini is selected to represent India at the world final in Thailand in September 2023.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Yashasvini Devadiga said, ” A two-day grooming session was held at Istay Hotel Kondapur, Hyderabad. Six rounds were held such as the introduction round, talent round, interview round, National costume round, gown round and question and answer round. The pageant was held for two titles ” Mr and Miss Teen Super Globe Junior Model International”. More than 50 contestants from various parts of the state took part in the contest. After the gown round, I won the title ‘Miss Teen India 2023 Super Globe’ First Runner-Up”.

Yashasvini further said: “As a young girl with a passion for beauty and expression I was thrilled to participate in this pageant. Since my childhood I was mesmerized by the world of Pageantry, seeing it as a platform for sharing my unique voice and ideas with people. Being a State level dancer, mono actor and an artist I have honed my creativity and developed a keen eye for fashion and style. My dedication, hard work and confidence have brought me to this stage today”

” As being the youngest in the family my parents never failed to support me and encourage my interests. And also my sincere thanks to my director Naveen Billava for believing in me and training me throughout the contest and bringing out the best in me. I will always be grateful to Arun Ratna for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Keeping myself determined and consistent for my next international pageant in Thailand, will make India super proud,” added Yashasvini.

Yashasvini’s mom Mrs Meenakshi Devdas and her sister Ms Nishmitha were present on the dais during the press meet.

