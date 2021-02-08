Kudla’s Pro-Photographer Vivek Gowda Declared ‘FIP Photographer of the Year 2020’

Spread the love



















He has been awarded the prestigious medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000

Mangaluru: Photography Competitions are a wonderful way to improve your photography. While photography just for the sake of photography is a lot of fun sometimes competition can help you raise the bar as a photographer as you know your image will be seen by a discerning group of judges and possibly even displayed along with other winners. Photography competitions come in all shapes and sizes and range from online friendly competitions or assignments through to local competitions in photography clubs through to international photography competitions entered by pro photographers.

And here in our hometown, we have a 28-year-old BCA graduate from SDM College-Ujire, Vivek Gowda, a cinematographer, photographer, and entrepreneur, who has been declared as the “FIP Photographer of the Year 2020” by the Federation of Indian Photography for his photo story of Intha fishermen in Myanmar (Burma). Federation of Indian Photography (FIA) is India’s esteem body that recognizes outstanding work in the field of photography. He has been awarded the prestigious medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Vivek Gowda traveled to Shan State in Myanmar to document the story of Intha fishermen. Very few Intha fishermen still practice a unique form of traditional fishing. Their livelihood and daily activities are on the water, for them boats are a way of life. Being an environmentalist, Vivek couldn’t resist telling a story about the Intha people through his camera, who loves to convey stories and conditions of human life through videos and images. Vivek’s areas of expertise are in genres of video editing, cinematography, people, and documentary photography.



In addition to the above award, he has also received the ‘Best Editor’ award from Hamsa TV in 2017 and has also won many international awards and accolades in different photography contests conducted by various countries. Vivek has bagged AFIP (Artist FIP) distinction from the Federation of Indian Photography(FIP). Vivek’s works represent his dedication towards his passion. Most of his videos and images are intensely dramatic and follow the theme of storytelling.

Vivek Gowda seen with his Dad- Mallesh and Mom-Susheela

He and his partner Sandeep Holla operate a production company named “Blink Films” which is focused on shooting advertisements, feature films, weddings, and filming corporate events. Sandeep Holla is the winner of Better photography Wedding photographer of the year 2020. These two award-winning people behind the camera have a huge fan following already for their unique style and portrayal of human emotions. Both Vivek Gowda and Sandeep Holla are mentors for Panasonic Lumix cameras.

Upon being asked to share his “clicks of wisdom” for young aspiring photographers Vivek said, “Keep on practicing and always look at others’ works in comparison to where you stand, this will be the force that keeps you going.”

Team Mangalorean congratulates Vivek Gowda on his BIG achievement.