Kudla’s Young Covid Warriors! Members of CAUSE Foundation Committed For A Good CAUSE

Kudla’s Young Covid Warriors! Members of CAUSE Foundation CommittedFor A Good CAUSE

Mangaluru: Citizen Alliance to Uphold Service and Exchange (CAUSE) founded by then PUC Students Suhan Alva and Mohammed Shawaz of St Aloysius Pre-University College-Mangaluru has now become an incubator for the formation of a social conscience, since its inception in 2014 it has inspired young students to look beyond themselves and in doing so, has touched countless lives in and around Mangaluru. And to those students in financial difficulties, CAUSE who wanted to fuel them who burn the midnight oil, as an acknowledgement of their hard work had offered scholarships. They have also reached out to the less fortunate in little ways, bringing them smiles and joy and the assurance that all lives matter.

In the past, joining with St Aloysius PUC, Mangaluru they had organized fund-raising charity events to help the needy by spreading smiles to the ones who deserve much more than they get. CAUSE has also distributed books for the deserving and poor students and also has helped ashrams, old-age homes and NGO’s in their needs. These are among the many community projects that CAUSE has undertaken all these years- and kudos and credit should go to the founders Suhan Alva and Mohammed Shawaz- joined by a bunch of their team members. Yes, we live in a world with overwhelming humanitarian needs, where millions and millions of people are in need of food, water and financial help. With so many needs, where do we even begin? Does helping just one person really matter?

L-R: MOHAMMED SHAWAZ and SUHAN ALVA- the Founders of CAUSE Foundation

CAUSE Foundation Team L-R: Gaurav Shetty Bengaluru, Mohammed Shawaz, Ashish Kumar, Suhan Alva, Prathvi Nazareth, Sinan Ibrahim, and Mueez Darbar. Other members not in photo are-Jostan Lopez, Ananya Bhat, Sameeksha Subhash, Sambhav, Raghavendra Dinesh Karthikeyan, Eshwar Shetty, Syed Adeeb and Shadman. (Photo taken during rice/dog food donation to Animal Activists who feed the stray dogs during lockdown)

The answer is found in Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.” One really does matter. You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. And this is exactly what a bevy of these CAUSE youngsters have been doing to help the less fortunate and the needy with love, right now during the lockdown in order to contain Covid-19. “You may never know what results come from your actions, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly the members of CAUSE are doing. Citizens of Mangaluru should encourage these youth by joining them and lending your support to CAUSE, who are trying hard to make a difference in the lives of the needy in the community, especially during this pandemic, where many migrant workers and low wage labourers are suffering, with no income.

Donation of over 800 Sanitizers/Masks/Oxymeters for Police Personnel

Donation of Covid-19 Kit to Kadri East Police Station

During the 2020 lockdown, CAUSE was there for the needy, and this year too, since the beginning of lockdown, the Group of youngsters from Team CAUSE have been distributing Food (lunch), Water, Tea, Biscuits to the needy people across Mangaluru City. When no arrangements were made in providing tea/coffee and snacks to the police personnel on duty, this Team has been providing tea/coffee and biscuits to the City’s brave hearts. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, one of the founders of Team CAUSE, Suhan Alva said, “The main motive behind this is to inspire young minds to join hands to eradicate hunger. Thousands of people are struggling for basic food due to Corona Lockdown. Funds for all the expenses, which comes around Rs 10K to Rs 15K per day has been pooled in by Team members, our families, and from our well-wishers and friends.”

“We have been giving lunch and also in the evening tea/coffee and biscuits to them. We have been also distributing water, and tea along with snacks to the real heroes, the Mangaluru police who are serving the society, patrolling the streets throughout the day, in that hot summer weather. We also request the public in case they want to help us in our efforts, they can do so. Apart from that, we have donated Covid-19 kits and oximeters to the Mangaluru police. If anyone needs food necessities they can contact us at 8904817900,” added Alva.

In conclusion, speaking about Team CAUSE- “You are a Cause, We are a Cause, and We are all a Cause, and we are here for a Cause, and work for a good Cause! God has given us two hands-one to receive, and one to give. And this has been the initiative of CAUSE, where the young members have been receiving funds through generous people, and in return give it back to those in need. What a nice concept and gesture from these youths. CAUSE has created a compassionate heart among the youth, and the youth have become conscious about the downtrodden. It’s nice to note that the members of this organization are doing yeomen service to the community. These guys of CAUSE are awesome and are determined to make a difference in society through their valuable and dedicated service. What they need is full encouragement and support from the citizens to make the youth realize their responsibility in society. We all need to support and encourage them in their efforts, who are bound to put some smiles on the faces of the needy in the community, especially during the lockdown/pandemic.

CAUSE is doing magnificent and tremendous work serving the community with its members as Good Samaritans. It’s not just the indigent of society-it is the youth too who have been strengthened in carrying out philanthropic work with no complaints or hesitations. After all, these youngsters are not what they do for money, they’re what they do for love. And if their mentors and elders have taught them anything, it is to lean into the spaces that are life-giving and risky, unwilling and painful, tender, yet blessed! I praise these young masses of CAUSE which have grown immensely in their passion and drive in their service to the society- and to my buddy Suhan Alva, I say “Bravo Comrade, for your initiative to form CAUSE”, to help people in times of distress and hardship. The efforts of the Team CAUSE in helping out the society during this time of pandemic through this little contribution while still young is praiseworthy. May God bless Team CAUSE for what they are all doing.

