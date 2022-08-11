Kudla’s Young Solo Biker Amritha Joshi Visits her Alma Mater after Completing 23,000 Kms

Kudla’s Young Solo Biker 21-year-old Amritha Joshi Visits her Alma Mater Canara Girls High School, Dongerekery, Mangaluru after Completing 23,000 Kms on her final lap of India tour to mark “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Calicut, Kerala on 4 February 2022.

Mangaluru: Setting out for solo or group journeys on motorbikes, exploring the colourful coronary heart of India has been a pattern these days. In the meantime, Amritha Joshi, a 21-year-old biker, has been journeying India on her favorite bike for the last six months. She had set off on a dream journey to the North-Eastern states of India, to realize her Father’s dreams and ended up becoming the YOUNGEST SOLO RIDER to cover nearly all states in four months, covering 23,000 plus kilometers.

A native of Kumbala in Kasaragod, Amritha has loved lengthy bike rides since childhood. Apparently, she managed to study bike driving at a younger age itself. She would diligently observe on her college floor till she grew to become an knowledgeable rider. Ever since she discovered to trip a motorbike, Amritha has been dreaming to get pleasure from an exciting solo journey to the gorgeous North-Jap states of India. The teen is joyous that she finally fulfilled her particular dream. Her dream journey was flagged on February 4 by Kozhikode site visitors assistant commissioner PK Raju.

Amritha was on the last lap on the street driving her favorite KTM Duke 200 bike to the North-Jap states, when she made a pitstop in Mangaluru to visit her Alma Mater-Canara Girls High school, Dongerkery, Mangaluru. She began from Kozhikode and cowling cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Siliguri, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. By completing this journey, with the end point in Kumble on 10 August, Amritha became the youngest lady in Kerala to have taken a solo bike journey to the North-Jap states.

Amritha’s journey is in affiliation with CRF Girls on Wheels membership, an organisation of over 600 ladies riders, primarily based in Kozhikode. She says that she was impressed by the journey that she had loved with the membership members from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari. A graduate in Polymer Science, Amritha upholds the lofty message of India’s ‘unity in range’ all through her journey. Furthermore, she needs to precise solidarity with the folks of the North East. Amritha could be assisted by the ladies of CRF all through her journey.

Amritha had completed her high school at Canara Girls High school-Dongerkery in 2015 after which she joined KPT in Mangaluru for further studies. She is the daughter of (Late) Ashok Joshi, and Ms Annapoorna Joshi, a homemaker. She has an elder sister Ms Apoorva married to Gurudath Kamath and having a baby, Yuvaan; and has a younger brother, Athrey. A felicitation programme was held at Canara High school hall, joined by her teachers and students.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Amritha said, “I was very much passionate about riding bikes from a young age, and I learned riding bikes on school grounds and later went for long rides after obtaining my two-wheeler licence. Following my dad’s death a couple of years ago, it was my mother who encouraged me , and also my elder sister Apoorva who motivated me to realize my father’s dream by embarking on a solo trip”. With lots of determination and courage she embarked on a gruelling trip on her KTM bike to mark “Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Kozhikode on 4 February 2022.

She further said, “My initial plans were to cover the North-Eastern states of India, upholding the message of India’s Ünity in Diversity”and express solidarity with the Indian Army. During my whole journey, every place I halted I was treated with kind gestures and good hospitality. When I lost my way due to a bad internet connection, I was helped by locals in giving the right directions. I didn’t want to give up, instead I made my tour to Nepal, where I received lots of respect from the Nepalese. My training in basics by theCRF Women on wheels Club in Kozhikode helped me a lot. However, my solo trip was cut short after I was knocked down by a Scorpio SUV near Ayodhya, and after taking a break for a month, I gave up my dream of continuing the solo trip”

“My KTM Duke 200 Bike was completely damaged in that accident. But I was lucky that my fiance Gurudat Kamath nurtured my dreams by lending his BMW bike. From then on there was no looking back and I resumed my solo trip from the accident spot covering Ladak, Punjab, and Karnataka. On 10 th August after moving from Mangaluru to my hometown Kumble I will be ending my journey completing nearly 23,500 kms. I am overwhelmed that my dreams came true, and also realized my dad’s dreams”. added Amritha.

At the felicitation programme, the dignitaries on the dais were-Ms Aruna Kumar-Headmistress, Ln Ranganath Bhat- Secretary, Canara High school association, and Basti Purshotham Shenoy- Correspondent, Canara Kannada Higher Primary school. Thevwelcome address was delivered by teacher Ms Indumathi, and the compere of the programme was teacher Ms Vidya Shetty. The prayer was led by teacher Ms Rachana Kamath.

