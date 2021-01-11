Spread the love



















Kudos to the Rank Holders of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital

Mangaluru: Yet again the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru have proved their mettle as witnessed in the University Rank List declared by the RGUHS for the overall M.D(Hom) examination held in April 2019 and November 2020

M.D(Hom) Materia Medica

1st Rank – Dr Anjali M R

7th Rank – Dr Alok Ramdas

9th Rank – Dr Kavitha Mathew

M.D(Hom) Organon of Medicine

2nd Rank – Dr Soumya Peter

3rd Rank – Dr Amala Cyriac

M.D(Hom) Paediatrics

3rd Rank -Dr Ashima Alex

M.D(Hom) Pharmacy

1st Rank – Dr Anusha

2nd Rank – Dr Akshata Halladamal

3rd Rank – Dr Juthika Gogoi

M.D(Hom) Practice of Medicine

1st Rank – Dr Mable Clara D’mello

M.D(Hom) Psychiatry

1st Rank – Dr Justina M Steefan

2nd Rank – Dr S Sriravali

M.D(Hom) Repertory

1st Rank – Dr Aparna Sudheendran

3rd Rank – Dr Shilpa Prasad

Gold Medal for Highest marks in M.D (Hom) Materia Medica – Dr Anjali M R

Heartiest congratulations to all the meritorious students from the staff and management of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.