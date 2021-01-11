Kudos to the Rank Holders of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital
Mangaluru: Yet again the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru have proved their mettle as witnessed in the University Rank List declared by the RGUHS for the overall M.D(Hom) examination held in April 2019 and November 2020
M.D(Hom) Materia Medica
1st Rank – Dr Anjali M R
7th Rank – Dr Alok Ramdas
9th Rank – Dr Kavitha Mathew
M.D(Hom) Organon of Medicine
2nd Rank – Dr Soumya Peter
3rd Rank – Dr Amala Cyriac
M.D(Hom) Paediatrics
3rd Rank -Dr Ashima Alex
M.D(Hom) Pharmacy
1st Rank – Dr Anusha
2nd Rank – Dr Akshata Halladamal
3rd Rank – Dr Juthika Gogoi
M.D(Hom) Practice of Medicine
1st Rank – Dr Mable Clara D’mello
M.D(Hom) Psychiatry
1st Rank – Dr Justina M Steefan
2nd Rank – Dr S Sriravali
M.D(Hom) Repertory
1st Rank – Dr Aparna Sudheendran
3rd Rank – Dr Shilpa Prasad
Gold Medal for Highest marks in M.D (Hom) Materia Medica – Dr Anjali M R
Heartiest congratulations to all the meritorious students from the staff and management of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.