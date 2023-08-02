Kudroli Temple Management to Maintain Brahmasri Narayana Guru Circle in Lady Hill

Mangaluru: The management committee of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple will soon take up the maintenance of the Brahmasri Narayana Guru Circle in the city. The city corporation had named the erstwhile Lady Hill Circle after social reformer Sri Narayana Guru a year ago. Recently, the temple committee sought permission from the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to maintain the new circle, where a life-size statue of Sri Narayana Guru was installed last year.

The MCC is likely to give permission to the committee for the maintenance of the circle soon after obtaining a report from its town planning standing committee. In 1912, the famous Kudroli Temple was consecrated by Sri Narayana Guru. The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda) had developed the circle at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. The MCC council during the recent Council meeting approved the proposal submitted by the Kudroli Temple committee and referred it for a report from the standing committee.

MCC council chief whip Premanand Shetty said that the temple committee president HS Sairam has agreed to maintain the circle through the temple. “The Muda has handed over the circle back to the MCC after renovation. The circle, which is an entrance point to Kudroli Temple road from the northern side of the city, can be handed over to the temple management for maintenance. Hence, we have referred the proposal to the standing committee,” he added.

