Kuldeep Jain Takes Charge as Top Cop of Mangalore Commissionerate

Mangaluru: Kuldeep R Jain took charge as the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Commissionerate here on February 24.

Outgoing Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS handed over the charge before going to Bengaluru as Deputy Inspector General of Police Railways.

Kuldeep Jain was born in Rajasthan and grew up in Chennai. Kuldeep, who is an IPS officer of the 2011 batch, had performed probationary service in the Dakshina Kannada district. He also has experience working in Channapatnam as ASP, SP of Chamarajanagar, SP of Bijapur, DCP Crime and Traffic Bangalore City, KSRP and ACB.

After taking charge, Police commissioner Kuldeep speaking to media persons said, “Corruption will not be tolerated, if we get any information, appropriate action will be taken against those involved in corruption. I will perform my duties with integrity with the support of the people of Mangalore city. Mangaluru is a very good place, instead of taking our work as a challenge, we need to perform well. I will take action on all kinds of illegal activities in Mangaluru. I request all my officers and staff not to give any opportunity to the people to speak against the police department by doing their work promptly which will benefit the people of Mangaluru”.

Kuldeep further said, “I will keep a vigil on corruption and also create traffic awareness. I urge the people of Mangalore to obey the traffic rules”.

