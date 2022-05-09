Kumar Vishwas compares ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ contestant to Manna Dey



Mumbai: Renowned poet and judge Kumar Vishwas has compared ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ contestant Sarvshrestha Mishra to legendary singer Manna Dey.

He mentioned: “Singing this song is definitely not an easy task, but you sang it so well. Certainly, Rafi Sahab and Lata didi had a large following in the music industry. The very few artists who grew from such reality platforms took it upon themselves to reach out to such a level with respectful greetings by putting their hands together.”

Kumar Vishwas further praised him by saying: “There was a voice from the ’50s we had all been missing for a long time. His style of classical and playback singing was legendary. I believe India now has Sarvshrestha’s voice as an alternative to our beloved Manna Dey’s voice.”

“Everyone listening to you on the set was mesmerized by the melody, and you really captured everyone’s attention,” he added.

The devotional singing reality show – ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ has renowned poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers – Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and popular actor Ravi Kishan is seen as the host.

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ airs on Zee TV.