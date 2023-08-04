Kumaraswamy attacks K’taka govt over fixing commissions for contractors

Bengaluru: Following his return from a trip to Europe, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday attacked the ruling Congress government in the state over fixing commissions for contractors.

“The contractors are being told to shell out commissions for Ministers. I got the tip off during my tour of Europe. The contractors are asked to shell out commission in Bengaluru. The ministers and their stooges are asking for the commission from contractors,” Kumarswamy told reported following his return late Thursday night.

Levelling a serious allegation, Kumaraswamy said that “officers of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) have been told to collect Rs 250 crore. They have been also told on how to reach the money to New Delhi as well. The officers in BDA have shared this information with me”.

The Congress alleged 40 per cent commission charges against the previous BJP government and launched big agitations in the state. It was also projected as the main issue in the elections along with guarantee schemes.

“These persons are discussing corruption with Rahul Gandhi. At the outset, they talk about eradication of corruption. However, the Congress party which has been ruling the country since independence, is always for minting public money.

“The East India Company exited from India after giving power to the Congress party. The Congress has continued the tradition of looting money like the East India Company in the country. I will not release the pen drive now. Let people know about it,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy had announced that possesses a pen drive containing the conversation of a prominent minister in the Karnataka government asking Rs 10 crore for a transfer.

The JD(S) had maintained that the pen drive will be released at an appropriate time.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indirectly, he charged that the big person who claims to have presented 14 budgets in Karnataka, why did he present a deficit budget?

“They have raised Rs 86,000 loans, on the other hand they are claiming that Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore would be collected by increasing the taxes. And, after all this they are claiming that there is no money for development.

“When I was the Chief Minister for 14 months, Rs 25,000 crore was allotted towards waiving loans of farmers. Along with this, I ensured that no development programme was halted. The Congress leaders repeatedly blamed me that since I did not meet MLAs, the coalition government of Congress and JD (S) collapsed.

“What is happening now? Why did 35 MLAs write a letter to the CM? There was an additional tax collection last year. There is no dearth of money here, just the drama that was created,” Kumaraswamy added.

