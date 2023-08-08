Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah over fake letter issue

Shortly after the Karnataka Police launched a probe into the fake letter issue involving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Chief Secretary, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lashed out at incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



The reaction comes as Siddaramaiah has indirectly blamed Kumaraswamy for the creation of the fake letters

The JD(S) leader maintained that he knows about Siddaramaiah as well as the ruling Congress in Karnataka for their attempt to project a letter by MLA’s regarding corruption and disharmony in the party as bogus.

“The attempt failed as MLAs charged the leadership in the Congress Legislative Party Meeting. The fake letter theory flopped,” he taunted.

“The shameless Chief Minister is all set to defend the lowly acts of his cabinet ministers. The art of defending extortion is disgusting and despicable. Blackmailing is the foundation for your political career.”

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the people were shocked following their interference in transfers of police officers.

“Do you (Siddaramaiah) want the counts of ticks to the transfer list,?” he asked.

“You are an expert in firing from another man’s shoulder and finishing the political career of others. The creation of fake letters is an easier task for you.”

The letter purportedly written by Governor Gehlot to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma accusing Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy of being corrupt was widely circulated.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) had slammed the ruling Congress over the issue.

However, the case had taken a new twist with the lodging of a police complaint in this regard.

Following the development, the ruling Congress had attacked opposition BJP and JD(S) suspecting their roles in circulation of the bogus letters to bring “disrepute” to the government.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department of Mandya district V.S. Ashok had lodged the complaint with the Superintendent of Police and demanded a probe into the circulation of the fake letter.

The Congress MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda, Ravikumar Gowda, MLCs Madhu G. Made Gowda, Dinesh Gooligowda have also lodged a police complaint in this regard.

In their complaint, it is stated that the letter alleging that the Minister for Agriculture was placing demands for money through assistant directors in the department had gone viral.

