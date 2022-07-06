Kumaraswamy counters BJP’s family politics charge



Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday countered BJP’s charge of family politics in other political parties. He has also released a list of 18 families of the BJP in Karnataka who are in active politics and dubbed the party as “Parivar Parvat”.

Slamming the BJP, Kumaraswamy said that the BJP is epitome of family politics. He also asked the state BJP unit if he has to give a list of families at the national level? “In the states which are ruled by the BJP, the family politics is as clearly visible as Mount Everest,” he added.

The list given by Kumaraswamy reads, Yediyurappa and sons, (B.Y. Vijayendra is party Vice-President, B.Y. Raghavendra is an MP); Ravisubramanya (Basavanagudi MLA) and Tejasvi Surya (MP, Bengaluru South); R. Ashok – Ravi; V. Somanna (Minister for Housing and Infrastructure) – Arun Somanna; Aravind Limbavali – Raghu (Arvind Limbavali is a former Minister and Raghu is an MLA); S.R. Vishwanath- Vani Vishwanath. Jagadish Shettar-Pradeep Shettar (Jagadish Shettar is a former CM, Pradeep Shettar is MLC); Murugesh Nirani-Hanumantha Nirani (Murugesh Nirani is a Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Hanumanth Nirani is MLC). G.S. Basavaraju – Jyothi Ganesh (Basavaraju is an MP and his son Jyothi Ganesh is MLA); Jarakiholi family; Katti family; Jolle family; Angadi family; Udasi family; Sriramulu family; Reddy brothers.

Taking a dig for calling him a ‘lucky dip CM’, Kumaraswamy countered BJP and said, “yes indeed I am a lucky dip CM. But, how about your present CM (Basavaraj Bommai)? Has he got the mandate of the people to become CM?”

“How can the party forget that he is also a ‘lucky dip CM’,” he chided BJP.

He further stated that the party can ask how many lucky dips are there in the BJP, indirectly referring to ex-CM B.S. Yediyurappa. JD(S) helped BJP in Karnataka to gain a foothold.

“The BJP was able to come to power only with the support of JD (S). The top leader was ready to split the party and join hands with the JD(S). If I had not stopped him at that point, the BJP would have not found roots in Karnataka,” he said again indirectly referring to Yediyurappa.

Kumaraswamy’s latest attack has put the ruling BJP in a spot in Karnataka so far as family politics is concerned.