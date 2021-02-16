Spread the love



















Kumaraswamy misleading people on donations collected for construction of Sri Ram Temple – CT Ravi

Bengaluru (UNI) Accusing the JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy for misleading people on Sri Rama temple donation issue, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said it was not good on this being former Chief Minister.

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s claim that the mark is being placed in front of houses that have not donated for the construction of the Ram Mandir, he said that they should clarify where and to whom the house has been nailed.

This kind of statement is not a matter of respect for his position, dignity, family. It is unfortunate to speak of self-pity, he said.

People are voluntarily giving money to the Sri Ram Mandir. The target is Rs 1,000 crore, which has already raised over Rs 1,511 crore. More than 500 crores have collected. He said there is no need to make a donation unless there is a devotional donation and no one has been forced to donate and on their own people have been paying