Kumaraswamy objects to missing of Kannada banner during Amit Shah’s function in K’taka

Hassan (UNI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and proKannada organisations condemned the prominence given to Hindi and English languages over the Kannada language, at the RAF unit foundation stone laying ceremony at Bhadravathi.

The plaque unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday , in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, carried details only in Hindi and English. The banner on the dais also carried the content of the programme only in Hindi.

Mr Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets on the evening of January 16 said, “It is unpardonable that despite getting land from Karnataka for the RAF unit, Kannada language has been totally ignored. Amit Shah should give an explanation to the Kannadiagas regarding why the threelanguage formula was violated in the foundation-stone plaque”.

He said the act of the Union Minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who were all present on the occasion, was “nothing but betrayal of Kannadigas”. Those who tolerate insult to the dignity and honour of the land and its language were not fit to hold the reins of the State administration, he added.

Mr Shah laid the foundation stone for the 97th battalion of RAF at Bhadravati. The State Government provided 50.29 acres of land for the unit.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T A Narayana Gowda, in a post on social media, said Kannada must be used prominently in any government programme held in Karnataka.

“Kannadigas need not tolerate the deliberate imposition of Hindi”, he said. His organization has given a call for a twitter campaign on the evening of January 17 opposing the imposition of Hindi.

Besides, many Twitter users condemned the side-lining of Kannada at the programme.