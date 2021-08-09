Spread the love



















Kunal Karan Kapoor: We’re seeing advent of progressive shows, viewpoints, voices



Mumbai: Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor will soon be seen as ‘Sid Ganju’ in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ which is being produced by Seema and Sudhir Sharma. The actor made his debut almost 17 years ago with the show ‘Remix’ and is happy to see that the content on television has evolved with time.

“Art has always been a sign of the times of the society we live in and vice versa and the perspective of a story’s voice has always been transcending through the ages as our society evolves. We are seeing the advent of progressive shows, viewpoints and voices and I’m happy and proud to be a part of one such show ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, which spoke about a widow’s right to happiness from a slice of life perspective,” he says.

“There has been a paradigm shift from not only preserving the good in our culture and values but also giving a voice to an evolving society’s aspirations,” he adds.

The actor is happy that the industry has grown not just content-wise but has also advanced technologically as well. “We have definitely travelled miles in that aspect since I started out with ‘Remix’ almost 17 years ago. Also now with the pandemic, technology has enabled us to deliver from the comforts of our homes. I have auditioned multiple times in the last two years from home, either through self-taped tests or Zoom auditions. Of course as an actor, we still need to physically go for shoots,” he says.

The 38-year-old actor shares further about the scenario of the television industry in terms of growth and content. He comments: “The Indian television industry is one of the fastest growing entertainment industries throughout Asia and there has been a significant change in revenue generation over the years and hence growth in infrastructure. This has also enabled people to get adventurous in the way stories are told and present newer perspectives.”

Speaking about the pandemic, Kunal also shares that it made us witness the world change before our eyes, something nobody envisioned happening in reality.

“It’s been a tough and difficult time for all of us and we have all lost loved ones or know of people who have. Grief, in my opinion, is the biggest teacher of all and we have lost and learnt that we are all in it together. This horrible time has also taught us the value of each other, something that we took for granted. We have learnt to reach out to another, to help, be helped and stand up again,” he elucidates.

“I would like to quote my most treasured video game here – ‘There’s a million ways we should’ve died before today. And a million ways we can die before tomorrow. But we fight…for every second we get to spend with each other. Whether it’s two minutes. Or two days. We won’t give that up.’ – ‘The Last Of Us’,” Kunal concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...