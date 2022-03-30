Kunal Kemmu on ‘Abhay 3’: Working for OTT is creatively more satisfying



Mumbai: Kunal Kemmu, who is playing the title role in the web series ‘Abhay 3’, says as an actor he is getting more creative satisfaction now than ever thanks to the growth of OTT.

In the latest season of ‘Abhay 3’, the story takes different turns and twists with how the investigating officer is decoding the murder mystery done by a bunch of people who practice witchcraft.

Asked about his interpretation of supernatural power, Kunal told IANS: “As an audience, I enjoy watching horror and supernatural genre of films and show because it really gives me that thrill and edge of the seat experience. But at a personal level, I am not really interested in knowing the existence of dark power, something that we are exploring in the new season of the show.”

Considering the fact that Kunal has been living with the character of ‘Abhay’ for last three seasons and the world of the story deals with crime stories, the actor mentioned how those stories used to shock him.

He answered, “Initially the first two seasons were more shocking for me because some of them were based on the real account. Those were horrifying and shocking, to say the least. Yes, some of those criminals existed in real life and they were medically sick and needed help. There is a reason why they call psychopaths. When as an actor I am living a character like SP Abhay Pratap Singh, I tried to keep it between action and cut and not carry them home.”

“As an individual, I am completely opposite of who Abhay is, so I live him only on-screen. I worked and build the character only to live on-screen and not to carry any hangover of it in my real life,” he added.

Being an actor who has always appeared in experimental films be it – ‘Kalyug’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’, and also in ‘Golmaal 3’, Kunal said how it is only now with OTT, he is getting the work that he always believed in.

“From the beginning of my career, I always believed in a certain kind of cinema and that was not a regular affair in mainstream Bollywood. So, all my passion-driven choices were limited. I do not complain because I understand that the commercial aspect in mainstream Bollywood was prioritised.

“But now that the section of audience, who had the appetite of watching offbeat stories, that they used to only get from the international show, is celebrating our ‘desi kahaani’ on OTT, actors like us are getting creative satisfaction with good content. I am happy with the work I am doing these days,” Kunal signed off.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, ‘Abhay 3’ also features Asha Negi, Vidya Malvade, Vijay Raaz – and is releasing on ZEE5 on April 8.