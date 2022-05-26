Kundapur Businessman Katte Bhojanna Commits Suicide by Shooting Self

Kundapur: A 80-year-old businessman, owner of Chinmayi Hospital, Kundapur ended his life by shooting himself using a pistol at Kundapur on May 26.

The deceased has been identified as Katte Gopalakrishna (Bhojanna) (80). Bhojanna committed suicide in Molahalli Ganesh Shetty’s house at Kudrebettu, Koteshwar near Kundapur.

Initial investigation of the case revealed that Bhojanna was a well-known businessman and had many hotels and textile shops in Gangolli, Tallur, Byndoor and Bengaluru. He was the owner of Chinmayi Hospital, Kundapur.

The exact reason for taking the extreme step is not yet known. It is suspected that Financial matter is the main reason.

Bhojanna is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter

Kundapur Town Police HAVE visited the spot and investigation is on.