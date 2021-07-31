Spread the love



















Kundapur Financer Murder Case: Partner taken into Custody in Goa

Kundapur: In a swift action, the district police succeeded in arresting the main accused in the Kundapur Financer Ajendra Shetty (33), murder case, in Goa on July 31.

Ajendra Shetty’s Finance partner Anup Shetty and his car were traced in Goa, where he was arrested and taken to Kundapur, sources said.

Ajendra Shetty and his friend Anup were running a Finance business at Kalavara. On July 30 night, when Ajendra did not come home after work, his family members tried to contact him to know the reason for the delay in coming home but there was no response from him.

The family members grew suspicious as Ajendra did not come home even after 11 pm and rushed to his office. They were shocked to see Ajendra lying in a pool of blood. Immediately they made efforts to shift him to a nearby Hospital, in Koteshwar. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. Complainant Mahendra Shetty, brother of the victim, said that Ajendra was brutally murdered with many cuts on his face and suspected Ajendra’s partner- Anup behind this murder.

Ajendra was in partnership with Anup for the past five years and had started a financing business under the name- Dream Finance. It is said that Anup had differences of opinion with Ajendra over some business deals and had expressed his ire several times.

A gold chain that was worn by Ajendra was missing and it is alleged in the complaint that Anup has taken it.

Based on the complaint of Mahendra Shetty, the police started to search for Anup and he was traced in Goa. The Police also found Ajendra Shetty’s car which was taken by Anup while he fled to Goa. The exact reason for the murder will be revealed only after thorough investigations.

