Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Udupi: Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been hospitalised on April 23.

According to sources Shetty went for a test after experiencing symptoms of the Coronavirus and the result came out positive.

Halady Srinivas Shetty has been admitted to a private hospital in Udupi.