Kundapur Police Arrest Man for Torturing Wife with Cigarettes

Kundapur: A man was arrested by the Kundapur police on March 1 for allegedly torturing his pregnant wife with burning cigarettes.

The arrested has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Barekattu, Kundapur.

According to the Police, Pradeep and his wife Priyanka were married in October 2021, at the Kollur Temple. Priyanka was living in her husband’s house in Beejadi. After marriage, everything went on well for some months, then Pradeep started demanding dowry and was harassing Priyanka every day.

On February 27, a video of Priyanka being tortured by Pradeep singed her with cigarettes went viral on Social media. Netizens demanded the police department to take action against Pradeep. Meanwhile, Priyanka also filed a complaint in the Kundapur Police Station.

In her complaint, Priyanka has stated that she was tortured by Pradeep who had also made a video and sent it to her parents demanding Rs 2 lakhs and 4 sovereign Gold as Dowry. If they failed to fulfil his demands, he threatened to kill Priyanka. She also said that Pradeep singed her face with cigarettes.

Based on Priyanka’s Complaint the Kundapur Police have arrested Pradeep and the investigation is on.