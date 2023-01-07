Kundapur Police Arrest Two Inter-state Thieves in hours house burglary cases

Kundapur: The Kundapur police on January 6 arrested two interstate offenders having various house-breaking cases in the City.

The arrested have been identified as Hasim A H a resident of Kasargod and Abubakar Siddik (48) a resident of Manjeshwar.

The accused were involved in various house theft cases reported in Udupi Town, Malpe and Kundapur Police Station limits.

The Police have recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 15 lakh and 1481 grams of silver worth Rs 1 lakh. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Under the leadership of Gopikrishna K R CPI Kundapur, Sadashiv Gowroji PSI Kundapur, Sudhakar ASI and staff Santhosh Kumar, K U Santhosh Kumar, Rama Poojary and others took part in the arrest operation.