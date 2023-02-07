Kundapur Police Constable Committs Suicde in Honnavar

Kumta: A police constable working in the Kundapur Police station, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the Kasarkota Eco beach, Honnavar on Tuesday, February 7.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Gowda (32) a resident of Kumta, Uttarkannada District. He was working at the Kundapur Police Station for the last 5 years. Rama Gowda joined the police department in 2017.

According to sources, Rama Gowda was a good Volleyball player, he stayed alone for many days. He had borrowed a loan for Online betting and was depressed. His body was found on the beach side hanging from a tree.

Local Police visited the spot and further investigation is on

