Kundapur: Youth Commits Suicide after Failing to Repay Loan

Kundapur: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth committed suicide after failing to repay the loan borrowed through a digital lending mobile app at Haregodu near Hemmady here, on December 30.

The deceased has been identified as Vignesh (25), son of Sanjeeva and Kanaka Devadiga of Haregodu near Hemmady. He was working in an MNC company in Bengaluru.

According to the Police, Vignesh was working in an MNC Company in Bengaluru and had returned to his native place during the first lockdown. Thereafter, he was working from home and had also opened a Footwear shop in Brahmavar with his friends. Vignesh had invested in the shop after obtaining a loan using the digital lending mobile app but the family members were not aware of it. Due to the lockdown, the shop business did not pick up as per his expectations and he failed to repay the loan.

As the app management began pestering Vignesh over the repayment of the loan, Vignesh unable to bear the pressure, committed suicide by hanging himself on December 29 night. Vignesh had left a death note in his room before committing suicide.

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Rural Police Station and investigation is on.