Kunduz woman gave her jewellery to driver to take her and family to Kabul



Kabul: Dozens of families from Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces sought refuge in Kabul after fleeing the fighting in the three northern provinces.

The displaced residents blamed the government for not addressing their condition. Malika, a resident of Kunduz, said she gave her jewellery to a driver to take her and her family to Kabul.

They arrived in Kabul on Sunday evening and spent the night in the open air.

Tolo News reported the families said they “lost everything” in the war. Every family has its own bitter story of the ongoing violence that has overwhelmed the country. Some of those who spoke to Tolo News have lost loved ones, their houses, and other belongings, and some have been wounded in the recent fighting.

Five cities fell to the Taliban in the last four days, an occurrence not seen for the last 20 years.

In one instance four children from the same family slept in the open air. The mother of these children, Shaima, said she left everything in the city of Kunduz and came here with family members.

“Bombs came from one side and bullets from another. Homes were destroyed,” Shaima said.

“Who is interested in leaving their home and living in this dust?” said Abdul Qayum, a displaced person from Kunduz.

Some of the displaced families are from Takhar province, the majority of which are from the provincial capital Taluqan city. They said that heavy mortar fire landed in their neighborhood, compelling them to leave their homes.

“Four children were killed in our neighborhood when a rocket hit their home. Ultimately, we left everything and left,” said a Takhar resident who has been displaced.

The report said a volunteer group helping displaced people said that so far they have determined that 30 children need treatment for illness.

“The patients are in a bad condition. They should be admitted to a hospital,” said Sharafuddin Amiri, a doctor.

The displaced people said they see Kabul as their only place to be safe from the ongoing fighting, as the border with Iran and Pakistan is not open to those who leave their homes due to conflicts.

