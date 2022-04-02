Kuppepadav and Gantalkatte win ‘Cooking Without Fire’ contest Organized by DCCW

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women organized a cooking competition “Cooking Without Fire”, for the members of various deaneries at Kapikad, Bejai here on April 2.

Speaking on the occasion President of DCCW Gretta Pinto said, “Today we had the finals of the cooking competition “Cooking without Fire”. Our PRO had shared her views of bringing together women from all the deaneries by organizing a cooking competition. When I discussed it during our meeting, all the members agreed and wholeheartedly supported the idea. We then initially held a cooking competition at the deanery level and the winners were qualified to participate in the finals. Today, April 2, five teams participated in the “Cooking Without Fire” final competition held at Kapikad, Bejai”.

Gretta Pinto further said, “I was shocked to see the variety of food prepared by our members. Cooking is an art and the kitchen is the office for most women. Today all five teams prepared very tasty food. Through this, our women have proved that even if the gas price will be hiked to any extent, they can cook without fire. The judges were shocked to see the variety of food prepared by our women within an hour. I would like to thank the past president Terry Pais for providing the venue for the competition. Today’s programme went on well and I am sure through this programme our bond will be strengthened. I wish all the participants the very best”.

Glady’s Quadras and Laveen Andrade were the judges for the cooking competition “Cooking Without Fire”.

Speaking on the occasion Glady’s Quadras said, “Our women within an hour prepared very tasty food. One team prepared 27 dishes and another team prepared 16 types of fruit juices and other dishes. I found it very difficult to select the winner as all the teams have spent a lot of money and energy to take part in the competition. I congratulate all the participants, and at the same time, I would like to say that you are all winners but there are only two prizes. Participation is very important than winning the competition. All of you have put in your best efforts and exhibited your talents. Once again I would like to thank the organizers for giving me the opportunity to judge this wonderful event”.

Laveen Andrade speaking on the occasion congratulated all the winners and said, “Such competitions will bring the talents in women. We, women, rarely get such opportunities to exhibit our talents. Whenever there are parties in my house, I myself cook for the guests be it 50 or 100. Today I came to know that our women are good at cooking, and they can cook without fire too. I wish all the participants the very best”.

Five teams that reached the finals are, Kuppepadav, Gantalkatte, Savirapura, Farla and Suratkal.

President Gretta Pinto announced the winners of the “Cooking Without Fire” competitions. Kuppepadav were the winners and the Gantalkatte team bagged the second prize. The prizes will be distributed to the winners on April 24 during the Annual programme.