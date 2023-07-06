Kuppepadavu Native Mohd Ashraf (43) Dies on Spot in Bus-Car Collision at Shimoga- 4 Injured

Kuppepadavu (about 27 km from Mangaluru Native Mohammed Ashraf (43) Dies on the Spot in Bus-Car Collision at Shivamogga- Four occupants in the car were seriously Injured

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident that took place between a private bus (shivamogga Express bearing Reg No KA 14 B 9186) and car Suzuki WagonR bearing Reg No KA 19 ME 8293 near Sakrebailu elephant camp on Shivamogga-Thirthahalli road on 4 July, a 43-year-old man a native of Kuppepadavu, in the outskirts of Mangaluru died on the spot and four occupants of the car were seriously injured.



43-year-old Mohammed Ashraf

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Ashraf, aged 43, a resident of Balemar in Bardila of Kuppepadavu. Four others travelling with Ashraf in the car, namely Hyder, a resident of Bunder, Mangaluru; Ismail Sharif, a resident of Bardila; Mohammed of Kuppepadavu and Aslam from Ganjmath were seriously injured. The injured in the ghastly accident were quickly shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga but later were transported to a private hospital in Mangaluru

It is learnt that Ashraf, a married person who was managing a business in Bengaluru, had gone along with his friends to buy medicines from Shivamogga. The private bus collided head-on with Ashraf’s car when they were on their way back home. Shivamogga police are investigating the case.

