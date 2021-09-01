Spread the love



















Kurma Rao takes Charge as Udupi DC, Interact with Students

Udupi: M Kurma Rao IAS, has taken charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi district in a Unique way here on September 1.

Rao replaced G Jagadeesh, who has been appointed as the joint secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

After assuming office, Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao visited the schools that have been reopened and interacted with the students.

He visited the Government Girls High school and College Ajjarkad where he interacted with the students. The students shared their views with the deputy commissioner and thanked the district administration for starting offline classes.

Speaking to media persons, Kurma Rao said that he cherishes the opportunity to welcome the high school and pre-university students on the first day of assuming office and listening to their experiences.

Adequate arrangements have been made in the schools to conduct classes adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

On the demand for lifting the weekend curfew in the Udupi district, DC Rao said that the matter would be discussed with all concerned. He also said that he was interested to visit the whole district soon which would help him to know the problems of all the people. Administration can be successful only with the support of the Public and peoples representatives.

