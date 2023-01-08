Kurukshetra University lifts All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men’s Trophy

Udupi: Scenes of jubilation were witnessed at the PPC College Udupi when the team from Kurukshetra University won the All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men on Sunday, January 8.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai was the runner-up in the Championship. University of Calicut and Mangaluru University won third and fourth place respectively.

Kurukshetra University registered a thumping 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 victory over SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Individual awards

Best Attacker – Sawan from Kurukshetra University Haryana

Best Setter – Sameer from Kurukshetra University Haryana

Best Libero – Srikanth from SRM Institute of SCI & Tech. Chennai

Best Blocker – Srujan Shetty from SRM Institute of SCI & Tech. Chennai

Best Universal Player – Arun from the University of Calicut, Kerala

Best of the Tournament – Suryanish from Kurukshetra University Haryana

During the valedictory ceremony Sri Eshapriya Thirtha Swamiji of Adamar Math, Mahabelshwar Bhat MD and CEO Karnataka Bank, Raghupathi Bhat MLA Udupi, Gurme Suresh Shetty of Gurme Foundation, Mangalore University P D Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, College officials Dr G S Chandrashekar, CA Prashanth Holla, CA Ganesh Hebbar, Sukanya Mary, Sukumar, Dr Raghavendra and others were present.