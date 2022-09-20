‘Kutumba’ marks 10th Anniversary of Gammath Kalavider UAE

UAE: To mark the 10th anniversary of Gammath Kalavider, a prominent organization in Dubai, staged ‘Kutumba’, a Tulu stage play written by a well-known writer, film and Tulu drama director Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail, in association with Precious Parties and entertainments successfully at the Emirates Theatre of Emirates International School, Dubai.

At the jam-packed Emirates Theatre, the stage play ‘Kutumba’, started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by distinguished Guests, sponsors and executive committee members of the Gammath Kalavider.

Gammath Kalavider felicitated Tulu drama director Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail for his tremendous contribution to the field of Tulu stage plays and movies., A noted senior music director A K Vijaya Kokila, Gammath Kalavider’s talented artistes Sandeep Devadiga & Chitra Prasanna Shetty were also felicitated by Gammath Kalavider for their remarkable continuous contribution to their previous dramas.

Special guests for the event, Vineet from Raj Sounds & lights, Sanath Shetty of Tulu Koota Kuwait, Vishwanath Shetty and Harish Bangera were also felicitated by Gammath Kalavider.

‘Kutumba’ stage play directed by Vishwanath Shetty was brilliantly supported by artistes Chidananda Poojary, Dony Correa, Asha Correa, Sunil Suvarna, Sandeep Barke, Jesh Bayar, Prashanth Nair, Ramesh Suvarna, Lavina Fernandes, Girish Narayan, Deepthi Dinraj, Roopesh Shetty, Samantha Girish & Sajani Jesh and backstage supported by Sathish Ullal and Amith. Rohan Lobo supported in special music. Kishore Gatty, one of the well-known make-up artists supported all the artistes in make–up. The comedy and family-oriented stage play was enjoyed by a jam-packed audience and all the artistes were appreciated widely by the audience for their mature acting skills and efforts.

Meantime, Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail appreciated Gammath Kalavider for their brilliant performance and acting skills and requested all the drama lovers to extend their support in the future.

Rajesh Kuthar, President of Gammath Kalavider welcomed the gathering, and Deepak SP compered the programme very systematically and delivered the vote of thanks.

A special raffle draw for gold coins sponsored by Bhima Jewellery and Gammath Kalavider, Micro Oven sponsored by Shashidhar Nagarajappa and a smart TV sponsored by Gammath Kalavider were also distributed on stage.

Harish Bangera, the patron of ‘Gammath Kalavider’, committee members and all the members of Gammath Kalavider extended their sincere thanks to all the valued sponsors, Tulu stage play lovers, media partners, volunteers, valued audience and each one who has directly or indirectly supported for the grand success of ‘Kutumba’.

