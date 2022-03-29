Kuwait Canara Welfare Association holds AGM

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) held its General Body Meeting recently at Basement Hall, Near Badur Travels, Salmiya. The meeting commenced at 6:50 pm with the opening prayer led by Savitha Fernandes.

President Ruth Clara Viegas heartily welcomed the gathering and expressed her gratitude to all the members for their support, love, and encouragement during the past year. Being the first offline meeting of the term 2021 – 2023, she expressed her joy to meet the members personally. She requested members’ support for the success of the upcoming event – celebrating the INR 5 Crore milestone achievement! She said that reaching this milestone was possible only because of the dedication and hard work put in by all the past committees and the support of members besides generous contributions from sponsors, donors, and well-wishers. She welcomed Mr Vincent Rego into the Managing Committee as a Nominated member and felicitated him with a token of appreciation.

Various Reports were presented and appreciated by all. Genevieve D’Souza presented the Minutes of the last GBM and Jinella Rodrigues presented the Activity Report. Finance, Membership and Education Fund Reportswere presented by Arun Jossy D’Souza, Sylvia D’Costa, and Veena Serrao respectively.

Cultural activity updates were presented by Ronson Saldanha. In his updates, he announced the upcoming mega event, “Paanch Korodanche Sadhan”. The title name for the event was selected by Mr Lancy Rodrigues from the 16 entries received via email. The selected title name was suggested by Mrs Veena Serrao and applauded by all members. Fr Noel D’Almeida presented a token of appreciation. Ronson Saldanha also conveyed his gratitude to Mr Lancy for helping in selecting the title

name. The event “Paanch Korodanche Sadhan” will be celebrated on May 27, 2022, at Khaldiya University Auditorium.

Sports activity updates were presented by Preetham D’Souza. KCWA website, Facebook and YouTube updates were presented by Allan D’Souza.

Sylvia D’Costa and Manoj Rego conducted the Lucky Draw for the members present at the venue. Vincent Marwin Dsilva #1447 emerged as the Lucky Winner.

Spiritual Director Fr Noel D’Almeida OFM Cap lauded the charity works of KCWA and congratulated KCWA family for supporting the less fortunate in India as well as in Kuwait. In his address, he mentioned that members should not expect benefits rather how they could support to help the needy through the association. He also requested the senior members to be present for the General Body Meetings and support the youngsters with their long experience for the success of the association.

Maria Rinna D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks followed by a closing prayer. Vice President Harry Fernandes was the moderator.

KCWA Managing Committee would like to express their sincere gratitude to members for attending the AGM and for sharing their valuable thoughts and constructive suggestions.