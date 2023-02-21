Kuwait Canara Welfare Association to Hold ‘KCWA cricket cup 2023’

.

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) held its General Body Meeting on Friday, 17 February 2023 at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The meeting commenced at 6:45 pm with the opening prayer led by Prakash Pinto.

President Ruth Clara Veigas heartily welcomed the gathering and expressed her gratitude to all members for their love, support, and encouragement. In her message, she mentioned that the current committee term comes to an end and a new Managing Committee has to be formed for the year 2023-25. She requested members with God-given talents and skills to come forward and apply for appropriate positions to form an energetic Executive Committee. Also, she requested all Mangaloreans to become a member of KCWA.

Various Reports were presented and appreciated by all. Jeneviv D’Souza presented the Minutes of the last GBM and Jinella Rodrigues presented the Activity Report. Finance, Membership and Education Fund reports were presented by Jayson D’Souza, Rinna D’Souza, and Veena Serrao respectively.

Sports activity report was presented by Preetham D’Souza, whilst he updated the upcoming event “KCWA cricket cup 2023” which will be held on Friday, February 24 2023, from 7:00 am onwards at Sulaibikat (UPL grounds). Website and Social Media updates were presented by Roshan Rodrigues.

Sylvia D’Costa and Vincent Rego conducted the Lucky Draw for the members present at the venue. Allan Joseph Pinto #2696 emerged as the Lucky Winner.

Spiritual Director Fr Noel D Almeida OFM Cap lauded the charity works of KCWA. KCWA Association is functioning well and systematically. We would like to see more youngsters with leadership qualities come forward to serve the community. He congratulated the KCWA family for supporting the less fortunate in India as well as in Kuwait.

KCWA Managing Committee Elections for the term 2023-2025 are due in the month of March 2023. Rajesh Aranha, Flevia D’Mello and Ruth Clara Veigas were selected for the Election Commission. President Ruth Clara Veigas briefed the gathering about the election procedures and requested talented and committed members to join the Managing Committee to take KCWA to greater heights. The Elections for various posts in Managing Committee shall be held on 24th March 2023.

Alban D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Vice President, Harry Fernandes was the moderator. Alban D’Souza captured the event through his skills in photography. Projector was provided by Alban D’Souza and Alwyn Noronha animated the presentation. The sound system was provided by Roshan Rodrigues. Dinner was served by Shangri-La Restaurant, Salmiya. Around 85 members and their families were present.

KCWA Managing committee would like to express their sincere gratitude to members for attending the GBM and for sharing their valuable thoughts and constructive suggestions. We also thank the management of the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya for providing the venue to hold the meeting.

