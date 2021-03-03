Spread the love



















Kuwait forms new govt



Kuwait City: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree forming the new government under Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

According to the decree issued on Tuesday, Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was appointed as Defence Minister, Abdullah Youssef Abdurrahman Al-Roumi as Justice Minister, and Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as Foreign Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Emir for confidence, amid challenges that require serious and fruitful action to achieve more for the Kuwaiti people.

On January 24, the Mmir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.