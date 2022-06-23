Kuwait Kannada Koota Executive Committee meets Indian Ambassador to Kuwait

Kuwait: The executive committee of Kuwait Kannada Koota 2022 met His Excellency, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Shri Sibi George recently at the Indian Embassy premises.

During the occasion, the committee briefed the Ambassador on the history of 38 years of Kuwait Kannada Koota and how it has been active in various cultural and social activities.

Every year in November, the Koota has been celebrating State Formation Day ‘Rajyotsava’, wherein the children do enact and present various cultural facets mainly of Karnataka.

The Koota has also adopted 7 village schools in Chitradurga District of Karnataka supporting the school with ‘Smart Class Rooms’ with the latest technology. This is benefitting around 1800 school children.

The Koota has also been at the forefront to help the needy during natural calamities in India, like earthquakes, floods etc through formal channels.

Recently during covid, some of its members Individually, as part of KKK and ICSG (Indian community Support group) also volunteered for food and medicine distribution.

In 2010, the Koota donated Rupees Ten lakhs to Aruna Chetana School for the differently-abled children in Malleswaram, Bangalore.

The Koota is also active in efforts of teaching Kannada as educational requirements for NRI children from Karnataka.

During the discussion, H.E. the Ambassador also exchanged thoughts on the historical contributions of Kannadigas, which includes Kodavas in different districts of Karnataka.

Representing the Koota, president Shri K. Chinmaya, vice-president Shri Uday Vernekar, General Secretary Shri Suresh Rao Neramballi and Treasurer Shri Kariappa Naliyenda participated in the discussions.