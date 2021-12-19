Kuwait Pangla Association Celebrates Christmas

Kuwait: The Kuwait Pangla Association celebrated Christmas with panglaites and friends at the Avanti Palace, Salmiya here on December 17.

The celebration began with a prayer by Priya Cardoza followed by a welcome speech by KPA President, Roshan Martis. All the KPA committee members, cut the Christmas cake.

KPA Advisor Naveen Monis in his Christmas message said that Christmas is all about sharing and caring. He urged the members to help the people in need.

The astounding Choir by Pramila Monis and the team entertained the crowd with their pleasant Carol singing.

As part of the celebrations, there were many entertainment activities. Games for kids and adults were conducted by Joseline D’Souza. Spot games were led by Roshan and Glanet. Walter Fernandes entertained everyone with his melodic voice and jokes. Sonal D’Souza and Team mesmerised the crowd with their mind-blowing dance performances.

This was followed by Housie Housie, ticket auction and Christmas cake lucky draw by Jerald Quadras. Prizes were distributed to all the winners.

The lucky person for the day was won by Sharal D’Souza. The entry Coupon draw was won by Lorine Castelino and the Big prize of the day Lucky draw was won by Sonal D’Souza.

The much-awaited Santa Claus made a musical entry to the song of Jingle Bells. Santa entertained the kids and adults and gave away lots of goodies. Kids had a gala time with Santa. Santa distributed Christmas gifts to all the kids. Lavina Castelino delivered the vote of thanks.

Report By: Glanet Castelino

Pics by: Adiel Monis