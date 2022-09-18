Kuwait Pangla Association Celebrates Monti Fest

Kuwait: On the occasion of Mother Mary’s Birthday Kuwait Pangla Association (KPA) celebrated the feast which is known as Monti Fest on September 16h 2022 at RDA Hall, Salmiya as per the Mangalorean traditions & culture.

The celebration started with KPA President Roshan Martis welcoming the guest of honor Mrs. Ida D’silva (Social Worker), guests and KPA families.

An age old tradition and culture of bringing the new crop (konshi) by the newlywed couple was performed by Vincent and Olivia Nazareth which was received by Teresa Mendonsa.

Manoj Cardoza & Nisha Monis conducted the prayer; thereafter all the children with flowers gathered around Mother Mary’s statue to offer her flowers in devotion and this was a sight to behold. The enthusiasm of the congregation especially children knew no bounds as they sang the hymns ‘Sakkad Sangatha Melyan’ followed by ‘Moryeik Hogalsiya’ while the children venerated Infant Mary’s statue with flowers.

As per tradition the new crop (Novem) was added to milk and distributed to all. The guest of honor Mrs. Ida D’silva gave a festive message and wished everyone a happy feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mother Mary.

KPA took the opportunity to welcome new members with roses.

Naveen Monis, Ex-President of KPA spoke about “Fredrick Quadras memorial Tennis Ball” cricket tournament which will be held on 18th November 2022 at UPL grounds, there will be 3 categories – Under 14, Men’s and women’s. He urged everyone to come, participate and support the cricket tournament and to spread the word around.

The celebration had loads of entertainment with breathtaking performances by Pangla family members which included dance performances by various age group children.

Laveena Castelino proposed vote of thanks.

Manoj Cardoza conducted grace before meals.

Vinay Martis provided the sound and music, Blen Dsouza & Joy Pereira did the photography and the delicious meal was served by Ambrose catering Farwaniya.

The Host for program was Joslin D,Souza & Manoj Rego who truly kept the audience entertained with several games for children and adults.

Like this: Like Loading...